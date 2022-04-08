(Red Oak) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports a trio of arrests as a result of a traffic stop from earlier this week.
On Monday, April 4th at approximately 8:41 AM, Cody James Copeland, 28, of Graham, Missouri, Dejonh Eugene Malik Delarge-Kimble, 25, of Olathe, Kansas and Carter Allen Christensen, 20, of Maryville, Missouri were all arrested following a traffic stop at the 1400 block of North 7th Street in Red Oak.
Copeland was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (a Class B felony), possession of marijuana 3rd or subsequent offense (an aggravated misdemeanor) and driving under suspension. He was held on $100,000 bond.
Delarge-Kimble was arrested for possession of methamphetamine 3rd or subsequent offense (a Class D felony) and possession of marijuana 3rd or subsequent offense (an aggravated misdemeanor). He was held on $7,000 bond.
Christensen was charged with possession of marijuana (a serious misdemeanor). He was held on $1,000 bond.
As a result of the stop and arrests, the Sheriff’s Office seized a sizeable amount of methamphetamine and some U.S. currency. The Red Oak Police Department assisted with the stop and arrests.