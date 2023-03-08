(Tabor) -- A Tabor farmer is among the latest inductees into the Iowa Hereford Breeders Association Hall of Fame.
David Trowbridge, manager of Gregory Feedlots in Tabor, is one of the two new members receiving the recognition. He and Mike Dierenfeld of Northwood were honored during the Iowa Hereford Breeders Association's banquet at the Iowa Beef Expo in February. The hall of fame honors people who have significantly impacted the breed in the state. Trowbridge tells KMA News he was honored and humbled to receive the recognition.
"People that in the past have worked with the breed and taken it to where it's at in the state of Iowa -- it's kind of humbling to be associated with this people," said Trowbridge. "And to be considered by my peers in the business as being worthy of that."
Raised on a north-central Nebraska dairy farm and a University of Nebraska graduate, Trowbridge made the move to Iowa in April 1977 with his wife, Mary, to begin working as the manager of Gregory Feedlots. Trowbridge says he found his way into the Hereford industry in the 1990s after he and a partner bought Hereford Genetics.
"To work on creating some high-carcass, quality Herefords where that our customers could be genetics from us, and then we could feed the calves our here at the feedlot," Trowbridge explained. "That's where we got started in the Hereford business, and it just got more involved after that, I guess."
As his involvement in the beef industry grew, Trowbridge began taking on more leadership roles, including serving on the Iowa Hereford Breeders Association board as a director from 2011 to 2014 and as president in 2015. He was also elected to the American Hereford Association board of directors in 2011, serving four years. He was also chairman of the Certified Hereford Beef board in 2015 and is still a director today. He also served as a director, regional vice president, president-elect, and finally, president of the Iowa Cattlemen's Association in 2018 and 2019.
Along with taking on several leadership roles, Trowbridge says Gregory Feedlots' focus on retained ownership since the mid-80s has grown their state and national recognition. While a smaller operation, he adds that they have fed cattle from 27 different states.
"So we work with producers from all over the nation to feed their calves for them and collect performance data and final carcass data on that cattle," said Trowbridge. "Then we give that information back to those producers so that they can improve their genetic potential of their animals and improve their herds."
He adds that nearly 17 states and 61 different producers comprise the cattle currently at the Fremont County feedlot. Trowbridge emphasized the importance of finding ways to give back to the beef industry or any industry, regardless of the contribution.
"You know, what little I can contribute to the beef industry as a whole and to our way of life that we enjoy in the Midwest as far as our families, our communities, our faith," he said, "all those things are important and this industry has been very good to me and my family."
Previously, Gregory Feedlots received the Feedlot Partner of the Year award in 2002 and the Progressive Partner of the Year award in 2011.