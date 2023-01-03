(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man was taken to the hospital after his truck struck a porch.
The Glenwood Police Department says officers responded to a crash around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of 4th Street. Authorities say 65-year-old Lyle Mark Osler was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado on North Vine Street when he experienced a medical issue. The truck exited the roadway and struck a porch at the house.
Osler was taken by Glenwood Rescue to a Council Bluffs hospital for evaluation. The truck was considered a total loss and was towed from the scene. The porch sustained an estimated $15,000 in damage. No other injuries were reported.