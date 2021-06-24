(Watson) -- One person was injured in a semi accident in Atchison County Tuesday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route B, 3 1/2 miles west of Watson at around 3 p.m. Authorities say a southbound 2015 Peterbilt driven by 29-year-old Andrew Williams of Excello, Missouri exited the west side of the road, overturned and lost its cargo. The vehicle then overturned onto its passenger side facing southwest.
Williams was taken by Air Evac Life Team Helicopter of Clarinda to Bryan West Medical Center of Lincoln. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.