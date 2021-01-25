(Sidney) -- Talk about bad timing--snow removal efforts will take a little longer in Fremont County following Monday's snow storm.
Three of the county's secondary roads department's trucks used for snow plowing are out of commission because of mechanical problems. County Engineer Dan Davis tells KMA News two of the vehicles went down before Monday's winter event.
"Before the storm, we had them in Omaha," said Davis. "We had a transmission problem, then something else on a second one. I know we've got parts for one. I don't know about the second one. I think they're still waiting on those. So, those two trucks are out of service, and I'm sure exactly when we'll get them back."
Then, Davis says other issues knocked out another vehicle Monday.
"It looks like we're going to have to have it go up there, too, to the truck center, because it's a valve problem," he said. "We're going to have to have it fixed there. It's really not safe, because it shuts down the whole truck, and we really don't want to load it up and haul it in this weather."
Davis says snow removal duties will be split between the department's remaining vehicles. He asks the public for patience.
"We'll split the routes up, and do our best, but it's going to take a little bit more time, of course, with that many trucks down," said Davis. "It's just what we're going to have to work with. But, we'll keep working at it."
Road conditions deteriorated as the morning progressed Monday. Davis says the biggest concern was high winds causing huge drifts on the roads, making travel even more treacherous.