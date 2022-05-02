(Greenwood) -- Former President Donald Trump was in Nebraska Sunday afternoon to reiterate his support for an embattled candidate in the governor's race.
Trump appeared at a rally in Greenwood, for Charles W. Herbster, one of the several candidates in the hotly-contested race for the GOP gubernatorial nomination. Trump's endorsement comes as Herbster faces accusations of two women--who have come forward to accuse him of groping them without consent.
"Six months from now, the people of Nebraska going to vote to fire the radical left Democrats," said Trump. "We're going to elect Charles. W. Herbster, a good man, a very good man, he's gonna be elected as your Governor."
Trump defended Herbster--who faces Jim Pillen, Brett Lindstrom and other candidates in the May 10 primary.
"Charles. W. Herbster will never bend to the RINO's, the media, the radical left," he said. "That's why they're doing everything they can to stop him. Malicious charges to derail him."
Herbster made no mention of the allegations against him--instead focusing on familiar Republican campaign themes, such as immigation issues.
"The illegals are coming after us, the drug people are coming after us," said Herbster. "It's happening in Nebraska. We have to stop it. I'll meet them at the border. I'll do whatever we have to do. We're gonna stop it."
Herbster also took shots at the state's public education system--railing against sex education.
"We're gonna take sex education out of the schools and put it back in the homes where it belongs," he said.
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell also spoke in support of Herbster at the rally held at the I-80 Speedway. Audio for this story was courtesy of ABC News.