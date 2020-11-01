(Dubuque) -- President Donald Trump made one last stop in Iowa just two days before the November 3rd general election.
Trump spoke at Dubuque Regional Airport, a traditional campaign location that allows candidates to speak to voters in both Iowa and Wisconsin. Trump says the phase one trade deal with China is starting to show benefits, pointing to record buys of corn, soybeans and beef in recent months.
"You know why?" asked Trump. "Because China realized that I'm going to win, and they want to make me happy. Because what they did should not have been done. They dream about sleepy Joe Biden."
Trump told supporters that he will continue to put America first if re-elected.
"For decades, Joe Biden let other countries rip you off, rip off our country and cheat America blind," said Trump. "There was a group that would let them do anything. Biden was there for five decades and the only people who benefitted from his policies were himself and his family, frankly."
In what’s anticipated to be a tight race, some political observers have indicated a decisive result may not be known on election night. Some states — including Iowa — allow absentee ballots to be received after Election Day as long as they are postmarked by the day of the election. Trump says a result should be known on Tuesday night.
"We should know the result of the election on November 3rd, the evening of November 3rd," said Trump. "That's the way it's been and that's the way it should be. What's going on in this country?"
Trump’s appearance came as Iowa passed 130,000 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in the spring. He praised his administration’s handling of the virus.
"The vaccines are coming in a matter of weeks," said Trump. "It's all set. We're going to be delivering them to our elderly. We're going to start with our elderly and the military. Logistically, we have the best in the world. They are going to be delivering it. You can have the vaccine, but without it, we're rounding the corner."
Prior to the event, the Iowa Democratic Party held a virtual press conference denouncing another in-person rally by the campaign. State Senator Pam Jochum of Dubuque says the event could lead to an increase in COVID-19 in her area.
"Quite frankly, Donald Trump has become nothing more than the COVID spreader-in-chief," said Jochum. "I am incredibly concerned about his visit to Dubuque this afternoon. I would suspect in two weeks from now, we will see an exponential increase in COVID infection rates and in additional deaths."
Jochum says any sort of economic recovery from the virus starts with stopping its spread.
"The economy is not going to fully recover until we contain this virus," said Jochum. "The health of our economy goes hand-in-hand with the health of its people. So, until we get this virus contained, the economy is not going to fully recover either."
Trump’s visit capped a busy last five days for campaigning in Iowa. Last Tuesday, Trump appeared just across the Missouri River in Omaha, Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Des Moines Thursday and Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden was in Des Moines Friday. The latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released Saturday showed Trump has pulled ahead of Biden by 7% in the state.