(Omaha) – President Donald Trump came to Omaha Tuesday night in search of an electoral vote.
Before a huge crowd of enthusiastic supporters from both Nebraska and Iowa, Trump appeared at an outdoor rally at Eppley Airfield. Though Nebraska is considered a Republican stronghold, it is one of only two states that divides its electoral votes by congressional districts—Maine being the other. Omaha is located in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, which Barack Obama carried in 2008. Trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in most national polls—including in most battleground states—Trump is hoping to collect as many electoral votes as he can get to reach 270 next Tuesday. Trump, however, predicted reelection.
“Seven days from now, we’re going to win Nebraska,” said Trump. “And, we’re going back to the White House…that beautiful, beautiful White House.”
Trump blasted the Democratic challenger’s economic proposals in his presentation, saying Americans will have a choice between his “super-recovery,” and “a Biden depression.”
“Biden has pledged the biggest tax cut in the history of our country,” he said. “I gave families record-setting tax cuts, and in my second term, I will cut middle-class taxes very substantially more.”
While the U.S. COVID-19 death toll is approaching 230,000, Trump defended his administration’s handling of coronavirus. He pledged his administration will produce a vaccine, and claimed the country is “turning the corner” toward recovery.
“We’re making that turn, you know that right?” said Trump. ”We’re going to have the vaccine, anyway. With or without it, we’re making the turn. Normal life will fully resume. That’s all we want, right? Normal life…normal life.”
Prior to the president’s arrival in Omaha, Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb issued a statement, calling the rally “a superspreader event that will put lives at risk.” With Nebraska recording its 60,000th COVID case this week, Kleeb claims “the pandemic is spiraling out of control due to Donald Trump’s failed leadership.”