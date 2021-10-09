(Des Moines) -- Former President Donald Trump held a "Save America" Rally in Des Moines Saturday night.
In his first appearance in the state of Iowa since leaving office in January, the 45th President of the United States wasted no time in describing a colorful and grim picture of the early stages of his successor in the Biden Administration.
"Millions of Americans are realizing that Joe Biden and the radical left have brought our nation to the brink of ruin, there's never been anything like it, what has happened," Trump said. "After just nine months under Biden, violent criminals and bloodthirsty gangs are taking over our streets, illegal aliens and deadly drug cartels are taking over our borders, inflation is taking over our economy, China is taking over our jobs, (and) the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan."
Trump was able to secure the Hawkeye State in the 2020 election by eight points and several key Iowa Republicans also spoke at the event including Governor Kim Reynolds, Senator Chuck Grassley, and Representatives Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
During the rally, Trump also spoke on the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill currently working it's way through Congress.
He says the bill is 9% infrastructure, with the rest being "green new deal garbage."
"It's not an infrastructure bill, it's 9% infrastructure, the rest is green new deal garbage that you may as well throw out and put it in the waste basket," Trump said. "Think of it, trillions, and trillions, and trillions of dollars, more than anybody has ever conceived of, most of it for junk programs that will only hurt our country. But the bottom line will always be a socialist transformation of America if they allow this to happen."
Despite Trump's remarks of the bill, a number of polls including a Quinnipiac poll taken in early August showed 62% of respondents favored the bill including social programs such as child care, education, family tax breaks, and expanding Medicare for seniors.
While the majority of his address surrounded the Biden Administration, Trump also took time to continue to suggest that the election was a fraud, even saying Democrats and the media used COVID-19 to rig the election.
"Two things I proved, number one, the elections are totally corrupt in our country, they have been for a long time, but never like they were this last time," Trump said. "They used COVID in order to cheat and rig. The other thing, is how dishonest the media was, because they were at 96% approval rating before I came along, and now they're in like the 20s."
Trump also slammed multiple swing states from the 2020 election saying the numbers for mail-in ballots "don't add up," citing numbers from the audit of the Arizona 2020 election.
"23,344 mail-in ballots came from people who no longer lived at that address," Trump said. "The entire margin in the state, or as they say 'lost,' we didn't lose, but the number they concocted was 10,457, that's what I lost by, a little more than 10,000."
Trump also says the audit found 1.9 million mail in ballots had no "chain of custody" in Arizona.
Trump also called on the state of Georgia for refusing to investigate the election, as well as the state of Pennsylvania claiming the result featured "more votes than they have voters."
Despite this being his first appearance in Iowa since January, the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows 53% of Iowans now have a favorable view of the former president, while 45% have a non favorable view -- both of which are Trump's best showing in either category.
While he mentioned "Making America Great Again, Again," the former president neither denied or confirmed a presidential run in 2024.
Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn says the support from Iowa Senate and Congressional Republicans for Trump is concerning.
"Iowa Republicans have tied themselves to a man who attacked the foundations of our democracy throughout his time in office," Wilburn said. "Just nine months ago, he incited a violent mob to attack his own Vice President and threaten the lives of lawmakers who were simply fulfilling their constitutional duty to certify our election. Iowa Republicans must answer for their silence and role in enabling right-wing extremists."