(KMAland) -- A part of the new economic relief bill this year includes an opportunity for businesses to be helped with loans.
Any business who did not apply for a Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loan in 2020 are now eligible to apply before the deadline on Wednesday. SVP of Business Banking at TS Bank Dave Wise appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program on Wednesday morning and spoke on how these loans work.
“As part of that economic relief bill the SBA came out with a loan program for small businesses where they could apply based on their monthly payroll and number of employees, and basically as long as they used the funds for payroll or normal operating expenses that those loans would be forgiven by the SBA,” Wise said.
During the first round of the SBA PPP loans in 2020 TS Bank helped with 269 loans helping to save over 2,061 paychecks.
“We are only as strong as the communities that we serve. Small business is just extremely vital to southwest Iowa and to our community and the entrepreneurs in this community are really the lifeblood of that,” Wise said.
Applicants can borrow up to two and a half times their 2019 or 2020 average monthly payroll. To read more about each loan requirement, begin the process, download the second draw application form from SBA you can visit the TS bank website here or call one of their bankers at 844-487-3030.
To hear the full interview with Wise click below.