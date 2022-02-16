(Council Bluffs) -- One KMAland bank has been recognized as a prominent work-based learning provider for area youth.
TS Bank was recently celebrated as a business member with GrowCB, a youth-business partnership program with the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show" recently, TS Bank Director of Public Relations Kelsey Stupfell says the partnership comes as her bank continues to create programs investing into area youth and school districts.
"Helping promote the importance of quality education, how it relates to future opportunities in the work force, and we just love talking about that, because we know how important the youth is as our next generation of leaders," Stupfell said. "We done lots of ways to promote our youth with either donating to those types of programs, and obviously starting out TS Institute which is our financial literacy program that is K-12 in the southwest Iowa area."
Most notable is the bank's creation of the TS Institute in 2009, shortly after the 2008 financial crisis. Stupfell says the bank created the program to address what they saw as a lack of financial literacy at all levels.
"We really felt compelled as a company that there was just a real lack of financial literacy from politicians, to family members, to teachers, to our youth, and so how can we just really re-activate the importance of that," Stupfell explained. "Really at that time, there were some state standards in process, but those weren't going to be effective in Iowa until 2012 and 2014. So we had little patience to wait on that as a company, so we just kind of kickstarted that."
Stupfell says another significant addition to receiving the GrowCB distinction includes "student banks," which they have started at the Rue, Franklin, and College View Elementary Schools in Council Bluffs, and one in the Treynor Elementary School.
"So the whole point of the student led banks, so these are the 5th graders that are the student led bankers, they go through a similar interview process just like our employees do," Stupfell explained. "They have to practice confidentially and all those types of things, client service."
Additionally, for high schoolers in the Council Bluffs School District, Stupfell says her bank has a program to give seniors an additional certification upon graduation.
"The program is Banking and Finance, and so any high school student that is enrolled gets credit, and they get a diploma-plus one," Stupfell said. "So they actually, when they come out of this program, they get a certificate from the America's Banker Association, and they have three recognized credentials already."
Stupfell says the bank is humbled to be recognized as a GrowCB business member for teaching financial literacy to area youth.