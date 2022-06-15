(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County was among the southwestern Iowa counties most impacted by severe storms rolling through KMAland Tuesday night.
That's according to Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director Doug Reed, who tells KMA News severe weather began rolling into his county from the Omaha metro area shortly after 9 p.m. However, it wouldn't be until after midnight that damaging winds started to make their presence felt. Most notably, the National Weather Service placed a portion of Pottawattamie County in a tornado warning, which Reed says likely did drop down a tornado for a short period.
"It was a lot of storms that just kind of trained behind each other and a lot of them that packed a pretty good punch," said Reed. "We ended up with one tornado warning, and we do believe that it did drop a tornado in our county just south of the Treynor area and move east northeast from there. We have crews that will be going out to check that here as we speak."
Reed says one of the main concerns across the county was strong winds that, according to reports, got as high as 75 miles per hour at the Council Bluffs Airport. Additionally, the storm dumped as much as two inches of rain in some areas and brought pea or dime-sized hail.
"It held its intensity pretty much from the western side of our county and even further from where it came from -- spawned severe thunderstorms and turned into a tornado warning," said Reed. "It dropped a potential tornado that we need to validate with the National Weather Service yet, and continued on all the way through the eastern part of the county until it got into Cass County."
With the strong winds, Reed says multiple powerlines were knocked down in the county's southeast corner. At its peak shortly after the storms, Reed says there were nearly 1,400 customers across the county without power -- primarily in Carson and Macedonia.
"That whole town was without power, the town of Macedonia was without power which is just a few miles south of Carson," said Reed. "The Macedonia area was kind of on that southern edge of the storm that was pushing through. That's where you get a lot of those -- especially in a storm that's rotating -- you get a lot of those whip-around winds on that south end, and the winds can be a huge problem on that side of the storm."
Other impacted communities without power included Council Bluffs and several rural areas. As of 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to Mid-American Energy's website, multiple customers in and around Macedonia are still without power. As crews work through the damage, Reed expects to find several downed trees and reports there were some light structural damages throughout the county.
Residents looking to submit their residential or business damages can do so on the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management website.