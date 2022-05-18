(Hopkins) -- Another round of fast and furious storms delved out significant wind damage in portions of northwest Missouri.
That's according to Nodaway County Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Forney, who tells KMA News Tuesday evening's storms caused considerable wind damage in the northern parts of her county in and around Hopkins. Forney says most of the damage came from a storm system that rolled into northwest Missouri Tuesday evening between 4:30 and 5:00. However, she says the damage was extensive enough to put Hopkins without power for a portion of time.
"We had several reports of power lines down, I know Hopkins was without power for quite some time, lots and lots of tree limbs and debris," said Forney. "I know we had some damage to some homes, and there's been reports of a few sheds that have been lifted up off their foundation and moved."
While the National Weather Service, as of Wednesday morning, had yet to perform an assessment, Forney says the agency projects Hopkins sustained 70-80 mile per hour straight-line winds.
Even though the damage sustained was significant, Forney says the storm appeared to move through the area quickly.
"The residents in Hopkins stated the storm only lasted about seven minutes, so it was fast and furious," said Forney. "There was a report of some pea-sized hail apparently coming down pretty good along with the wind. Some of the residents said it was kind of drifting, like we'd expect to see with snow. So, obviously they received an intense little storm."
Forney says this was some of the most significant damage seen in the county recently, as other previous storms this year have, for the most part, left Nodaway County unscathed.
"Just the amount of tree damage and debris that's on the ground, I do have some pictures of trees leaning on homes," said Forney. "I believe we even maybe had a large steel garage-type door that was buckled in, so there was some pretty good damage on the north side of the county."
Forney says clean-up efforts are already underway around Hopkins, which will likely last a few days, and the power company Evergy arrived after the storms to help restore the downed power lines.