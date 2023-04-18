(Council Bluffs) -- At least one KMAland lawmaker is disappointed with the Iowa Legislature's passage of a bill tightening qualifications for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits.
Iowa Lawmakers have sent Senate File 494 to Governor Kim Reynolds' desk after the Iowa House approved the bill Thursday by a 58-41 vote. Five Republicans joined Democrats in opposition of the measure, which primarily would set a $15,000 limit on assets for Iowa households to remain eligible for SNAP benefits, excluding the value of a home, car, and up to $10,000 of the value on a second car. Another provision requires eligible households to earn less than 160% of the federal poverty level and submit information through a computerized eligibility verification system before collecting SNAP and Medicaid benefits. Representative Josh Turek was one of the more vocal opponents of the bill. The Council Bluffs Democrat tells KMA News he was disappointed with his GOP colleagues' support of the bill and called the measure "morally reprehensible."
"We're basically just going to restrict food and basic nutrition from poor children, disabled individuals, the elderly, veterans, and that in itself is enough of a reason to vote against this," said Turek. "Beyond that there's the financial implication -- the fact is that all of this food, 100% is paid for by the feds. There's zero benefit to Iowa taxpayers in restricting these benefits."
According to a nonpartisan study of the bill through the Legislative Services Agency, the state, which splits administering costs with the federal government, will save $7.8 million annually beginning in fiscal year 2027 but would also lose nearly $42 million in federal funds allocated to Iowans through the assistance program.
However, Turek dismissed the talking point of this bill potentially removing "abled-bodied" individuals from the assistance program and back into the workforce citing numbers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that show over 66% of SNAP recipients have children while over 46% of SNAP-receiving households contain at least one person with a disability.
"You're only looking at 16% of the individuals that are on SNAP that aren't seniors, that don't have children, and aren't disabled -- how in the world this is going to benefit or have any sort of job growth component is beyond me," he said. "I think that's just a political talking point -- this idea of 'pull yourself up by your bootstraps' and 'we don't want any individuals on the program.'"
Additionally, Turek disputed claims about saving taxpayer dollars as the program, according to the LSA, would cost the state roughly $7.5 million through the next two fiscal years to implement, primarily due to hiring more individuals to review Iowan's eligibility for the program. He added the federal funds would simply go elsewhere instead of back into Iowa's economy.
"So we're going to pay money to make sure people aren't quite poor enough that is only going to affect poor children, the disabled, and elderly, and along with that we're going to turn down federal money," Turek emphasized. "The truth of the matter is, it isn't going to reduce anybody's taxes, all this is going to do is that California, Florida, or wherever else, is going to take these benefits."
Additionally, Turek says the limit on a second vehicle doesn't make sense as individuals need reliable cars, particularly in rural areas.
"What is the point of doing that and making sure that they're not quite poor enough," said Turek. "Especially in a rural state like ours -- we don't any sort of public transportation, so why would we want to restrict someone from owning a vehicle."
Of the roughly 287,000 individuals currently receiving benefits, the LSA estimated 8,000 Medicaid recipients, 2,800 SNAP recipients, and hundreds on the Children's Health Insurance and Family Investment Programs would be removed for various discrepancies in reporting.