(Council Bluffs) -- Southwest Iowa's lone legislative Democrat is expressing mixed emotions over his first year at the Statehouse.
State Representative Josh Turek of Council Bluffs recently joined other lawmakers in wrapping up the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session. Turek appeared Saturday at a legislative dinner in Treynor, then met with Montgomery County Democrats in Red Oak. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program late last week, Turek described being a legislator as "the best worst job in the world."
"Incredibly long hours, very low pay," said Turek. "Yet, it is the most meaningful work I have ever been involved in. I truly loved the opportunity to represent not only my community, but also to be the first permanently-disabled of the Iowa House, and giver that minority group a voice in representation--it was very meaningful."
Turek says many of the bills passed in this year's session were a result of a bipartisan effort. He was among Iowa House legislators supporting a property tax reform package. Approved in the session's waning days, the bill provides an additional $6,500 homestead property tax exemption for Iowans 65 and older, and more than doubles a property tax exemption for veterans by increasing it to $4,000 in taxable value. Turek says constituents expressed the need for property tax relief during the 2022 election campaign.
"I would say that in my time going out there, and knocking on every door in the district," said Turek, "I think that the thing I ended up hearing the most from individuals was about property tax, even in my community and my neighborhood. Me, for example, my property taxes have about doubled in the three years since I moved up there. I know there's a lot of individuals who are worried about being priced out of their homes, especially those that are on fixed incomes."
Turek was among Democrats voting against the controversial bill establishing Education Savings Accounts for K-12 students, providing students an account of up to $7,600 to cover private school tuition. He says public money should be designated for public schools.
"I think first and foremost, we need to take care of your public schools," he said. "Iowa, we once were the gold standard. We were number-one when I was in school, and when I graduated, a lot of people would move here for education. We have now moved to numbers of about 26th. We are also now are less than $2,000 below the national average in terms of our funding per pupil. My thought was, let's take care of the half-a-millon kids we have in public school, as opposed to the few thousand usually well off kids we have in private schools."
Though legislation restricting the use of eminent domain passed with overwhelming support in the Iowa House, no action was taken in the Senate. Turek holds Governor Kim Reynolds responsible for the bill bogging down this year.
"Ultimately, if I'm just to be frank with you, I think that if you voted for Kim Reynolds, you voted for pipelines," he said. "I think that was pretty clear. I think one of the frustrations for me in the legislature this year was it seemed like there was an erosion of the legislature acting like an independent body. It seemed to a great degree that the marching orders were coming from above, and everything was at the behest of what the governor wanted."
You can hear the full interview with Josh Turek here: