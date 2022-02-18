(Glenwood) -- Two individuals face a bevy of charges following a pursuit in Mills County Friday.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office reports at around 4:35 a.m., a sergeant attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. After the vehicle refused to stop, a pursuit was declared. Shortly after the vehicle stopped, at which time the driver, identified as 43-year-old Vince Crowe of Seattle, fled on foot into a cornfield, while the passenger, 36-year-old Mariah Hernandez of Dalles, Oregon, remained in the vehicle. The Mills County K-9 unit, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Montgomery County EMA were called in to assist and establish a perimeter to contain Crowe.
Upon arrival, Montgomery County EMA launched a drone and located the suspect in a tree line approximately a half-mile away from the vehicle. With the assistance of the K-9 unit working along the tree line, authorities were able to locate and take Crowe into custody without any incident, and located an empty handgun holster on his person.
A probably cause search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of approximately 30.4 grams of heroin, 52.7 grams of marijuana, 90 Oxycodone pills, a small amount of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia. Crowe is charged with Felony Eluding, three separate charges of Possession with Intent Heroin, Marijuana, and Oxycodone, three counts of Failure to Affix a Drug Stamp, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Interference with Official Acts, and multiple driving citations.
Meanwhile, Hernandez is charged with Possession of Meth 3rd or subsequent offense and Providing False Information to Law Enforcement.
Both Crowe and Hernandez are being held in the Mills County Jail on $50,000 and $5,300 bond, respectively.