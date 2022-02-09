(KMAland) -- Two individuals face a bevy of charges following a high-speed pursuit in Mills County last week.
According to the Mills County Sheriff's Office, authorities attempted to stop a vehicle traveling at approximately 85 mph on Friday afternoon.
The vehicle took off through a corn field at a high rate of speed and continued through multiple fields before the vehicle ended up in a ditch.
The male driver, 39-year-old Jeffrey Dale Hankins of Tabor, and a female passenger, 38-year-old Christina Marie Stockstill of Riverton, were arrested.
Hankins was charged with eluding, OWI 2nd offense and three counts of child endangerment. Stockstill was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of contraband in jail, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, child endangerment and interference with official acts.
Both Hankins and Stockstill are being held in the Mills County Jail on cash only bonds.
The Mills County K9 Unit, Iowa State Patrol and Fremont County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the incident.