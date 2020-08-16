(Red Oak) -- Two people face a bevy of charges following arrests in Red Oak Saturday afternoon.
According to the Red Oak Police Department, 38-year-old Anthony David Smith of Red Oak and 35-year-old Erika Joan Driver of Red Oak were arrested shortly after 2 pm Saturday afternoon.
Both Smith and Driver were arrested on three counts of ongoing criminal conduct -- a felony, delivery of a controlled substance, one count of gathering where a control substance was used, six counts of child endangerment and one count of drug tax stamp violation.
Smith and Driver were transported to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $25,000 bond.