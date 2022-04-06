Adams County Arrest -- 04/06/2022
(Corning) -- Two individuals face a bevy of charges following a traffic stop in Adams County. 

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Curtis Tolbert Connell of Eagleville and Vicky Dearing of Osceola following a traffic stop. 

Connell was charged with operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), failure to affix a drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dearing was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), failure to affix a drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Connell was also cited for speeding and failure to provide financial liability. 

