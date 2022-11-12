(KMAland) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office reports two arrests were made on Saturday.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Raymond A'mahd Patterson of Omaha was arrested following a traffic stop. Patterson was found to have an active warrant in Nebraska. He was charged with two counts of providing false information to law enforcement -- a simple misdemeanor and fugitive from justice. He's being held without bond pending charges and extradition to Nebraska.
Also on Saturday, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of 26-year-old Briana Lloyd for a Page County Warrant.