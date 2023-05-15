(Clarinda) -- A pair of Clarinda High School Students have qualified for the national level of the National History Day Contest.
Senior Tatum Watkins and junior Treyton Schaapherder each entered into the contest with their own projects and advanced through both the local and state level before being selected to attend the National History Day Contest in June.
Watkins did her project on a local celebrity who had a global impact, Jessie Field Shambaugh.
Shambaugh is known as ‘The Mother of 4-H,’ and called KMAland home for much of her life, even serving as superintendent of the Clarinda Community School District at one point.
“[Shambaugh] is a person that many people in this area are familiar with, but I focused on some of the work that people don’t necessarily always think about,” Watkins said. “Most people focus on her work with 4-H, but I focused primarily on her work with the Young Women’s Christian Association, as secretary, and also her superintendency and how she really crossed a frontier of being an elected woman at a time when women couldn’t even vote.”
Not only does Watkins have a geographic connection to Shambaugh, but also a familial one.
“Jessie Field Shambaugh is my great grandmother, so doing this project was a bit personal to me,” Watkins said. “I was able to interview some relatives and have that family connection that helped me research. The research, the planning, making your board look nice, it’s a four-month process for most people, or at least it should be.”
Schaapherder’s project features a subject not from Southwest Iowa, but from halfway across the planet: Junko Tabei.
Tabei became the first woman to ever successfully ascend Mount Everest and the Seven Summits in 1975, before starting a career as a social activist.
“She crossed that physical frontier, but then also advanced so many social areas, such as women’s rights, as well as environmental change,” Schaapherder said.
Watkins also received the Iowa Resource Award for her extensive use of Iowa’s historical archives.
Watkins and Schaapherder will present their respective projects at the National History Day Contest in Maryland next month.
Click below to hear the full interview with Watkins and Schaapherder from the KMA Morning Show.