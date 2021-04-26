(KMAland) -- The Two County Dusters Drill team is ready for their annual fundraiser and upcoming tryouts.
The horse riding drill team, who honor America with their performances at several events throughout the spring and summer is hosting their annual fundraiser. The annual Ride with the Stars fundraiser will take place on Saturday May 1st at noon at Lake of Three Fires in Bedford. The event will consist of a poker ride, silent auction, and meal. Group member Kenna Howard spoke on what the funds will be used for.
“It’s $20 a hand and then $5 for each additional hand. The money will help with our equipment, insurance, and scholarship expenses,” Howard said.
The drill team is currently beginning spring practices. Anyone interested in being a duster can attend practices every Sunday starting on May 2nd from 6-8 in Clarinda. Official tryouts start on June 6th where anyone who’s completed 4th grade can pay $20 to try out and then $20 dollars if you make the team. Quinn Malcom shared her experience with wanting to be a duster.
“I watched the rodeos and I wanted to do it,” Malcolm said.
She also shared her favorite part of being with the group.
“Meeting new people and being able to ride with everybody,” Malcolm said.
To have the Two County Dusters perform at an event or if you are interested in being a part of the group you can contact 712-542-0863 or message the group on Facebook. To hear the full interview with Kenna and Quinn who appeared on KMA's AM in the AM program click below.