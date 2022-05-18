(Sidney) -- Southwest Iowa's premier equestrian drill team is preparing for their annual poker ride and silent auction fundraiser.
The Two County Dusters are putting on the event during the first part of June. The poker ride this year is being held at the Waubonsie State Park. Members of the Two County Dusters Nora Kirkpatrick, Beth Carlson, and Czandrya Morgan joined the KMA "Morning Show" to detail the ride and how it benefits the Dusters. Kirkpatrick says she's looking forward to participating in the event for her second time.
"I've only been to one poker ride, but it's a lot of fun," said Kirkpatrick. "You ride through the trails, and there are people are certain points and you get to pick cards-- just like poker. At the end of the ride, you turn in your hand and you'll get your award."
Entry costs for the "Ride with the Stars" is $20 per hand, with additional hands for $5 each.
The Two County Dusters have been performing for over 25 years after beginning in Page and Fremont Counties. Over time, the group has evolved into several states. Carlson says they're able to use the funds they get from the poker ride and other appearances to continue performing and supporting young riders.
"We do our fundraisers for insurance, equipment, upgrades, or replacements," said Carlson. "We've also got a scholarship program that we give back to our kids with. We just try to gain money so that we can keep operating."
The Two County Dusters Annual Poker Ride and Silent Auction is set for June 4 at Waubonsie State Park in Sidney. Registration starts at 1PM, with the ride heading off at 2PM. In addition, the Two County Dusters will be hosting tryouts June 5 in Sidney. Prospective riders are invited to join practices in Clarinda from May 22-29. For more information about the poker ride or tryouts, call 712-542-0863. You can hear the full interview with the Two County Dusters here: