(Sidney) -- Waubonsie State Park will again play host to the fundraiser event for the Two County Dusters, ‘Ride with the Stars.’
The Two County Dusters are a youth equestrian drill team that performs across Southwest Iowa at various events such as rodeos and fairs.
Group member Lydia Edwards joined as a way to follow in a family member’s footsteps.
“My sister was a part of it for a few years before I joined and I thought it looked really fun, so I just decided to try it out myself,” Edwards said.
This year’s fundraiser will consist of a poker ride, a silent auction and a free will donation, and the money raised will go directly back to the Two County Dusters.
“We raise money for new gear and any other expenses that we can use, but most of the time we use it for gear and put it toward some of the scholarships that they give out, too,” Edwards said.
Ride with the Stars is set for April 29 at 2 P.M., with registration beginning at 1 P.M. at Waubonsie State Park in Sidney. For more information, call 712-542-0863.
