(Clarinda) -- After a 33 case surge earlier this week, two COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Page County.
Page County Public Health reported two more COVID-19 related deaths Thursday, bringing the county's death toll to 30. Public health officials say both fatalities were in the older adult group ages 61-to-80. Additionally, public health officials reported 41 new cases Thursday, 19 of which were in the adult group ages 18-to-40, 10 in the older adult group, eight in the middle age group ages 41-to-60, and four in the child group ages 0-to-17.
Page County's 14-day positivity rate has risen slightly to 12.6%. Meanwhile, the county's vaccination rate has increased to 51.3%, while Iowa's vaccination rate has increased slightly to 53.9%.