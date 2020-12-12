(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs Police Department reports numerous crashes involving tractor trailers along Interstate 80 West near the five mile marker.
At the time of the incident, it was snowing and the roadways were ice and snow covered. The first cash involved a semi where the driver lost control of the vehicle and sent him into the median. The semi crashed through the metal guard rails between the bridges over Valley View Drive and Mosquito Creek. The semi continued down the hill and landed on Valley View Drive, blocking the entire width of the roadway. No vehicles were on Valley View at the time of the crash, and the occupants of the semi were not injured.
The second crash occurred shortly after the first and involved a Nissan Rogue and a tractor trailer. Based on the report, the Nissan Rogue was ahead of the semi going west on I-80 when the driver of the vehicle lost control on the icy roadway. The driver of the semi attempted to evade the vehicle and lost control to cause the trailer to jack knife.
The back of the trailer went onto the concrete bridge rail, knocking the tandem wheels off the trailer. The trailer continued to slide down the bridge rail and came to rest with the Nissan Rogue’s hood slightly under the trailer. The tandem wheels landed down on the roadway by the first crash. There were no reported injuries.
I-80 West bound lanes and Valley View Drive were shut down for several hours while the crashes were cleaned up. Heavy duty tow truck equipment was brought in to lift the trailer off of the bridge rail and removed from the interstate. Approximately 50 vehicles were backed up on the interstate to a turnaround where they were rerouted east on I-80 to Highway 6. Exiting traffic was detoured west on Highway 6 to Kanesville.