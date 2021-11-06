(Creston)-- A two-vehicle crash took place in Creston on the morning of November 6th.
At approximately 11:45 AM on Saturday, November 6th, 75-year old Linda Huffman was driving northbound when she was struck by another vehicle.
87-year old Donna Harvey failed to stop at a stop sign at the corners of Bureau and Jefferson streets in Creston.
Harvey struck Huffman, who was headed north on Bureau Street. Harvey reported no injuries. However, Huffman complained of an injury and or pain.
Creston's Police Department reported that the two vehicles received $9,000 worth of damage in totality.