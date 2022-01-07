(Fortescue) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Holt County late Thursday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 159 4 miles east of Fortescue shortly after 4:30 p.m. Authorities say a 2007 Ford driven by 43-year-old Kylie Holman of Falls City was northbound on 159 when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2016 Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by 62-year-old Jesse Knapp of Craig. Holman's vehicle spun around and skidded off the east side of the highway before coming to rest facing south. The semitrailer, meanwhile, struck a MoDOT sign and came to rest on an embankment off the east side of 159 on its wheels facing south.
Holman and a 12-year-old female passenger juvenile were both taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph--Holman by Lifeflight helicopter, the juvenile by private vehicle. The Holt County Sheriff's Office, Oregon Police and South Holt Fire and Rescue assisted the patrol at the scene.