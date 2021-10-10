Accident

(KMAland) -- Two people were injured in a Nodaway County accident on Saturday. 

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. approximately two miles southeast of Maryville when a vehicle driven by an unnamed 17-year-old juvenile failed to negotiate an intersection, traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment. 

Two passengers -- an 15 year-old female juvenile and 18-year-old Brady Jordan of Maryville both suffered moderate injuries and were transported to Mosaic Care in Maryville via Nodaway County Ambulance. 

