(KMAland) -- Two people were injured during a motor vehicle accident in Page County Friday.
According to the Page County Sheriff's Office, the accident took place at the intersections of Highway 2 and 59.
A 2010 Chevy -- driven by 22-year-old Dustin Thomas Hummel of Sidney -- was attempting to turn westbound onto Highway 2 when he struck a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Roger Dale Cox of Northboro. Hummel struck the passenger side of Cox's vehicle and sent it into the west ditch on the north side of Highway 2.
Damage to Hummel's vehicle was estimated at $7,000 while Cox's vehicle was estimated at $3,000 damage.
Cox and an unidentified juvenile passenger were transported to the Shenandoah Medical Center for unknown injuries.
Hummel was cited for failure to obey a stop or yield sign.
The Page County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Shenandoah Ambulance Service, Shenandoah Fire Department, Shenandoah Police Department and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.