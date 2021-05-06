(Greenfield) -- The Iowa Aviation Museum has announced their 2021 Hall of Fame inductees, both from KMAland.
Kris Schildberg of the Iowa Aviation Museum appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program on Wednesday morning and spoke about how even despite challenges over the past year staff remained busy.
“Well the museum was definitely closed last year but the historian and one or two volunteers were working behind closed doors, because of the donations we were receiving, and the biographies, and the newsletters that still go out, we were busy,” Schildberg said.
One task that now the staff has been focused on is the selection of the hall of fame inductees. Schildberg explained the selection process.
“All we do is submit the applications that we receive. There is a deadline that they have to be postmarked by February 1st,” Schildberg said. “We have an outside selection committee and the committee does not even know who is on the committee and they are throughout the state of Iowa. When they send their results in they’re tabulated and then the historian and I notify the board after the votes have been verified.”
This year's inductees are both from KMAland. First is Denison alumni John F. Langer. He holds numerous aeronautical licenses and ratings, has logged more than 24,000 hours of accident and violation-free flight time and piloted 111 individual aircraft types.
The second inductee is T. Lowell Weir of Bedford. At age 15, Lowell took his first flying lesson on Christmas Day, sparking a lifelong passion for aviation. After graduating from Bedford High School in 1956 and obtaining his pilot license, he became a flight instructor, a charter pilot, and served seven years in the Air National Guard. Schildberg shared about a future event to honor the inductees.
“We are going to be having an event because we have to honor the ones from last year as well because of COVID. We are working with the members who were inducted along with the board and the families and the staff,” Schildberg said. “We can set up an event that is COVID friendly, we think we have some details lined up, we just have to run them past the family.”
To hear the full interview with Kris Schildberg click below.