(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department reports an accident involving two Montgomery County snow plows on Saturday morning.
At approximately 7:20 AM, one snow plow was clearing the snow from Highway 34 and Old Highway 34/200th Street intersection. The vehicle was on the north side of the intersection while a second snow plow was on Old Highway 34 and crossing the intersection from the south to the north as it approached the first vehicle.
Vehicle #1 began to back up and struck the side of Vehicle #2. Both vehicles sustained an estimated $5000 damage. Most of the damage was done to a salt spreader attachment, which was included in the estimate. No citations have been issued at this time.