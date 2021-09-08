(Red Oak) -- Two Montgomery County suspects face multiple drug charges following separate arrests this week.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reports 26-year-old Jeffery Steven Whitt of Villisca was arrested following a search warrant in the 600 Block of South 5th Street in Villisca. Authorities say Whitt was charged with three counts Delivery of Marijuana, and one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, both class D felonies. Whitt was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was being held on $5,000 bond.
The Sheriff's Office also reports 38-year-old Stephen Ray Adams of Red Oak was arrested following a search warrant in the 600 block of East Grimes Street in Red Oak. Authorities say Adams was charged with three counts Delivery of Methamphetamine, a class C felony. Adams was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was being held on no bond.