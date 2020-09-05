(Clarinda) – Clarinda school officials confirmed additional coronavirus cases Friday.
In a letter to the district’s parents, Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman announced two additional COVID-19 student cases within the district. While not specifying the cases’ grade levels, Bergman stated that, moving forward, all data would be shared transparently and in line with the Family Educational Rights and Protection Act (FERPA). She adds the district continues to take appropriate safety measures in consultation with Page County Public Health and the school nurse.
Bergman’s letter also contained a fact sheet with information on how the district is handling the coronavirus situation. The complete letter is published here: