(Red Oak) -- Two Red Oak men were arrested in separate incidents Friday involving driving with revoked licenses.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reports 49-year-old, Raymond Henry II. of Red Oak was arrested late Friday morning on a Red Oak Police warrant for driving while revoked. Henry is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000 bond.
The Sheriff's Office also reports 45-year-old Adam James Tesmer, of Red Oak was arrested early Friday afternoon on the charge of driving while license revoked. Tesmer is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000 bond.