(Shenandoah) -- At least two candidates have returned the required paperwork for Shenandoah School Board positions.
Incumbent Jean Fichter and challenger Kristopher Anderzohn have filed nomination papers with the school board secretary for three four-year positions up for a vote in the November 2N.D. elections. Fichter, Kathy Langley and Adam Van Der Vliet are three incumbents whose terms expire with this election. Also on the ballot is the seat formally held by Darrin Bouray, who resigned in June. Benne Rogers was appointed in July as an interim replacement. The winning candidate for this spot receives a two-year term.
Again, September 16th at 5 p.m. is the deadline to return petitions to school board secretaries in each district for the November general election.