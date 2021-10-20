(Red Oak) -- A Creston woman faces multiple drug charges in two states following her arrest in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Austin Marie Shutt was arrested for possession of controlled substance, 3rd offense, as well as numerous warrants out of Missouri for possession of a controlled substance, four counts of illegal possession of an item in a county facility, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Shutt was arrested after sheriff's deputies located a broken down vehicle in the 2900 block of Highway 34 at around 12:40 a.m.
Shutt is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $15,000 bond.