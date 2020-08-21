(Sidney) -- Two suspects are in custody after a chase through two states Friday.
Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office stopped a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu for speeding on Highway 2 near the Missouri River. During the traffic stop, deputies observed indications of drug trafficking and requested a K-9 officer to assist. Prior to the arrival of the canine, the driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Cardell Crawford of Kansas City, Missouri, fled from the traffic stop in his vehicle. A vehicle pursuit was initiated, and the vehicle fled at speeds reaching 130 mph. As the vehicle entered Missouri, Missouri law enforcement agencies took over the pursuit. Spike strips were deployed, and the vehicle stopped on Interstate 29 near St. Joseph, Missouri, approximately 85 miles from the start of the pursuit.
A Fremont County K-9 was deployed and the occupants were arrested without incident. A search warrant was issued for the vehicle and over 110 pounds of marijuana were discovered in the vehicle.
Crawford was arrested for felony eluding, possession with intent to distribute over 50 kilograms of marijuana, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, and possession of a schedule ii controlled substance.
A passenger, 23-year-old Brianca Williams, also of Kansas City, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute over 50 kilograms of marijuana, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Both are being held in Andrew County, Missouri, awaiting extradition back to Iowa.
The Holt County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew County Sheriff’s Office, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol, as well as the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, assisted the Fremont County K-9 Unit and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office with the incident.