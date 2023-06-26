(Creston) -- Creston Police report a pair of arrests from Sunday morning for violations of no contact or protective orders.
Police say 38-year-old Jennifer Lyn Ham of Lorimor was arrested shortly before 11:30 a.m. and charged with violation of a no contact or protective order. Additionally, authorities say 44-year-old Brady Gale Richert of Creston was arrested shortly before 11:35 a.m. for violation of a no contact or protective order. Authorities say both arrests occurred in the 300 block of South Walnut Street in Creston.
Ham was later released from the Union County Jail after seeing a magistrate, while Richert is being held on no bond.