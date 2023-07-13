(Glenwood) -- Two supsects are in custody following their arrests in Mills County earlier this week.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Laura Eileen Bunten and 40-year-old Joseph William Patten both of Council Bluffs were arrested around 11:40 p.m. Monday for possession of a controlled substance. Authorities say Patten was also charged with eluding. The Sheriff's Office says the arrests occurred at the intersection of 221st Street and Elderberry Road.
Both Bunten and Patten were taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $25,000 bond. More from the Mills County Sheriff's Office is available below: