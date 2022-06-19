(KMAland) -- A two-vehicle accident led to a pair of fatalities on Saturday evening in Fremont County.
A 2021 Dodge Charger driven by Rodelio Martinez, 26, of Columbus, Nebraska and a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by Garrett Grossman, 20, of Omaha were traveling on I-29 MM16 when Martinez lost control and struck Grossmann’s vehicle.
Both vehicles entered the east ditch and rolled with the Dodge Charger coming to rest on its roof and the Jeep Wrangler coming to rest upright in a field east of I-29. All occupants of the jeep were ejected or partially ejected and two juveniles from Gretna — a 14-year-old male and a 16-year-old female — suffered fatal injuries.
Grossman, Hannah Devitt, 18, of Omaha and a 15-year-old male of Omaha were all injured. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the cause of the collision. The accident remains under investigation.