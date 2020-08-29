(Red Oak) -- At around four on Saturday the Red Oak Police Department responded to a two vehicle accident.
Upon further investigation a 2019 Hyundai driven by 39 year old Bradley Ralph Tracy of Emerson was Southbound on 3rd Street and failed to stop at a stop sign. Tracy then entered into the intersection and collided with a 2018 Nissan Versa driven by 63 year old Clarissa Faye Ortegon of Red Oak.
Ortegon suffered minor injuries and was transported to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital by the Red Oak EMS.
Tracy was cited for failure to obey the stop sign at the scene. Officers were assisted at the scene by deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriffs Office and also Red Oak Fire and Rescue.