(Sidney) -- Numerous races are up for grabs in Fremont County in Tuesday's elections.
Mayoral races in Tabor and Thurman, city council spots in Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor and Thurman, and a contested Sidney School Board are among those listed on the county's ballots. Despite this, Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen tells KMA News she's expecting a "typical" turnout for the citywide and school board elections--meaning lower than the presidential or general elections. Owen bases her projections on the number of absentee ballots received--only 59 had been returned as of Monday.
"We usually don't have a large turnout for city/school (elections)," said Owen. "I think we'll have bigger turnouts in Green, Riverside and Scott (townships) and maybe Riverton, and of course, Shenandoah, with Farragut being part of their school board precinct."
Owen says COVID-19 safety provisions are in place to protect both voters and poll workers.
"We have given our poll workers the option to wear masks," she said. "Of course, we'll have extra cleaning and some of the same things we had during the heightened part of the pandemic."
Owen says no changes in Fremont County's precincts have been made for this election.
"We have moved our Farragut precinct to the Waterfalls event center," said Owen. "But, this wouldn't be the first election we've had there. That would be the only difference, but like I said, our general was held there, as well, so hopefully, people are used to that."
As in other counties, polls are open in Fremont County Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.