(Des Moines) -- The chief federal prosecutor for the southern district of Iowa has resigned.
U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced the resignation Thursday, less than two weeks before the transition to a new presidential administration. First appointed in July 2017 and sworn in of October that year, Krickbaum had previously worked as a federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C. and Chicago in a career spanning over a decade.
Krickbaum was born in Omaha and graduated from Harvard Law School in 2006. In a statement announcing his resignation, Krickbaum said, “Serving as United States Attorney has been the privilege of my professional life,” Mr. Krickbaum said. “I am grateful to the law enforcement and agencies we serve with, and to the people of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. They have done great things, and they have many more to come.”
A replacement for Krickbaum has not immediately been named. When Joe Biden takes office as president later this month, he will begin the process of appointing a new U.S. Attorney to fill the vacancy.