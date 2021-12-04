(KMAland) -- Much talk of record exports numbers has gone around beef circles, but 2021 has also proved itself a record year for U.S. grain exports. Ryan LeGrand, President and CEO for the U.S. Grains Council, explains.
“Doing great. We just had a record year for corn exports at about 70 million metric tons. We've never exported that amount of corn before. Sorghum exports are through the roof as well, up 44 percent. Distillers grains exports are going really well, too. Mexico just broke a record for the first time of importing over 2.1 million tons of distillers. So, right now things are pretty good on the export front.”
Because exported grains are transported via massive, bulk-carrier sea vessels, USGC isn’t seeing as much as an issue exporting product like with meat exports.
“Not as much. A lot of our product goes in bulk in bulk vessels, so we're not seeing as much. There is a concern with distillers grains, a lot of distillers grains go in containers. So, we're watching that very closely want to see a resolution just as soon as possible.”
Like with U.S. meat exports, China was the main importer of U.S. grains overall since 2020, according to LeGrand.
“China came in last year and just kind of out of nowhere and shattered all expectations and all the record books for corn exports. They imported about 21 million metric tons of our corn. No country has ever done that before. So, that's our top one right now, we'll see how that goes going forward. Mexico's always been there, a steady customer, 15 to 16 million metric tons, they’re going to continue to grow. Japan comes next at about ten to 12 million metric tons, followed by Korea and Columbia. So, that kind of rounds out your top five. Except for China, those others are real consistent there in our top five.”