(Clarinda) -- Public health officials are spreading the word about the latest virus slowly beginning to make its way through the country.
Late last week, the Biden Administration declared the U.S. outbreak of the Monkeypox virus a public health emergency, and that announcement followed Pottawattamie County Public Health identifying a probable case. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control says over 10,000 cases have been confirmed in the U.S., with more significant outbreaks of over 1,000 cases in California, Florida, and New York. Only 13 confirmed cases had been identified in Iowa. Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen says more specific characteristics can develop after the typical flu-like symptoms of a cold, fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes.
"Generally it starts as a rash, and then it starts to identify as lesions or blisters that can look like small pimples or things like that," said Mullen. "People can really become aware of that if they start to get rashes on their face, hands, arms, or genital areas, because it can be sexually transmitted as well."
While not listed as a sexually transmittable disease or infection, health officials say the virus can be spread through extended face-to-face contact or shared bedding. Monkeypox is less common in the U.S. as the largest outbreak before 2022 was in 2003, with just over 70 cases. Before 2022, most cases identified outside of Africa were linked to international travel to countries where the disease commonly occurs.
Mullen says the virus typically transfers through prolonged physical contact. Thus, he adds that the virus isn't nearly as transmissible as COVID-19 and can be slowed by simple preventive measures.
"You know regular sanitizing through alcohol wipes or Lysol wipes," said Mullen. "One of the biggest thing is washing clothes that aren't yours that haven't been washed, blankets, linens, and tables. Just be precautious with wiping those down especially in the food industry, hotel services, and things like that."
Currently, no case has been identified in Page County. However, Mullen adds that public health agencies approach a confirmed and probable case differently, the latter typically requiring extensive research.
"So that means they can't track down where the source came from and so they really have to identify if this a case that came to, started, or generated in southwest Iowa," said Mullen. "And also confirming that it was Monkeypox through laboratory results and things."
Mullen says Iowa has been allocated roughly 400 vaccine doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine, which is approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration on individuals who have the virus or have been in direct contact with someone who has. He says efforts are concentrating on the more significant outbreaks in other states.
"They're putting all those resources and vaccines towards states that have the most increased outbreaks of Monkeypox," said Mullen. "Some of the data that I have read, they are ramping up the making of those Monkeypox vaccines to have them ready in the event of a widespread break out of Monkeypox."
For more information on the Monkeypox virus and the current case numbers, visit the CDC website or contact your respective county public health agency. Mullen was a guest on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, and you can hear the full interview below: