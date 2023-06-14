(Shenandoah) -- The public is invited to a special concert in Shenandoah Thursday evening to experience a variety of African music and culture.
The Imani Milele Choir is set to perform at Shenandoah's First Baptist Church Thursday evening at 6:30 in a free concert. Don Buttry is pastor at the First Baptist Church. He says the group tours the U.S. for eight months out of the year, spreading joy and raising awareness for their home country.
"It's a group of orphan children from Uganda, Africa," said Buttry. "They are coming in to just sing, praise the Lord and to hold a concert for the community. There will be a lot of drums, a lot of dancing. They really put on a great show. They've been touring in the U.S. since about 2013."
Founded by a Ugandan minister, the choir takes in orphans from the country, educates them and equips them with skills to be productive members of society. Buttry says the Shenandoah concert was a last-minute addition to the choir's schedule.
"They were in the area and said they had space for another concert," said Buttry. "We decided we could get things set up pretty quick, so we went ahead and opened it up to the church, and they were all willing to do it. We're real excited that we could get them into the community. For a community our size, it's great to have something of this stature coming to its community."
The group combines original works, praise and worship, as well as African drum and dance routines.
"It's very upbeat and very powerful," said Buttry. "It's not like anything you hear here in the U.S. It really isn't. They are constantly moving, high-energy kids. It's just an experience to get to watch it and see a different culture, the way they sing and the way they express themselves. It's a beauty way beyond what we seem to do."
The performance takes place Thursday at 6:30 at 411 West Clarinda Avenue in Shenandoah. The group also has a performance slated for Wednesday at Mamrelund Lutheran Church in Stanton at 7 p.m. For more information on the Imani Milele Choir, visit the group's website.
Buttry was a guest on KMA's Morning Show. You can hear his full interview below.