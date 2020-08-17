(KMAland) -- Farm ponds are some of the best spots for local fishers during the summer. Those ponds need aquatic plants to remain healthy but too many can upset a fishing pond's balance and become a nuisance.
Many pond owners during the early parts of spring and summer will use herbicides to kill those underwater plants. Here in the month of August the growing season is almost over, so the use of pond rakes or cutters are more effective.
“I know when you can’t cast out beyond the aquatic plants that’s sort of my definition of nuisance. Using herbicides at this time is effective, but you won’t get control until the plants are about to die back on their own anyway so why spend the extra money? This time pond rakes and pond cutters work really well and many cost less than what a gallon of aquatic herbicides would cost,” Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Technician Darcy Cashatt said.
These tools can be found at local pool or hardware stores. Cashatt explains how each tool works effectively.
“The rakes rip the plants out and bring them back to shore. The cutters will cut the plants off and they will float up and either blow away or you can drag them to the shore with a rake or a net,” Cashatt said.
Once removed Cashatt gave some good recommendations on what to do with the plants considering the fact that transporting aquatic plants across the state of Iowa is illegal.
“Well the best place is to leave them on the shore and let them dry. Then you can pile them up and compost them or after they dry you can put them in your garden or mulch them around a tree,” Cashatt said.
To hear the full interview with Darcy Cashatt click below.