(Ames) -- An Underwood graduate studying biochemistry at Iowa State University has been recognized for his involvement and academic success in the department.
Liam Campin — a 2018 graduate of Underwood High School — is currently a junior at Iowa State working on a degree in biochemistry. He was recently named as one of three winners of the biochemistry department scholarship.
"It's kind of like a scholarship you prepare for from day one when you get to Iowa State," said Campin. "You've got to build up leadership within the different bio-chem clubs and electives and such, build up recognition within the different department members, you have to be involved in research and show that you're actively pursuing something. It's essentially being really involved in the department and having a great GPA, as well."
Campin says he was notified that he won the scholarship during a meeting with an advisor.
"When I was first called in, I couldn't believe it at all," said Campin. "I thought something went wrong with a recent club event, and I thought I was going to get chewed out for a moment. It was the complete opposite. I walked in and was like, 'Wow.' I didn't even know I could get it."
Campin originally entered ISU to study chemical engineering, but decided to switch to biochemistry in his freshman year. In addition to his membership in various clubs on campus, he says he is involved in research to develop a malaria vaccine.
"I'm currently looking at a couple different proteins in malaria," said Campin. "We don't pursue anything further than just trying to figure out what actually is involved in the different stages and life cycles of malaria. Our research goes on to help those who make vaccines for malaria and other such uses."
Campin says he’s enjoyed his work in the lab and would eventually like to pursue a graduate degree in the field.
"After working in this lab, I defined by choices a little more," said Campin. "I think it would be fantastic to go on into graduate school and maybe get a doctorate in immunology or pathology, possibly making vaccines in the future."
Campin was a recent guest on KMA’s AM in the AM program. You can hear his full interview below.