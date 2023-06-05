(Red Oak) -- An Underwood man faces a pair of charges in Red Oak following his arrest Monday morning.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 51-year-old Jose Palomares-Garcia was arrested shortly before 6:45 a.m. for interference of official acts after he attempted to go back on a property that he was reported trespassing on before attempting to flee on foot. Additionally, authorities say it was reported that a garage in the area had been broken into by breaking a window. The Sheriff's Office says Palomares-Garcia was charged with 4th degree criminal mischief after admitting to the break-in. Authorities say the arrest occurred in the 1900 block of K Avenue.
Palomares-Garcia was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $1,000 bond.